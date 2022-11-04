AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 77.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.68%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 81.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
EPCL 53.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
GGGL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
GGL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.69%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.11%)
MLCF 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
OGDC 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.84%)
PAEL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.27%)
PIBTL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
TPLP 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.73%)
TREET 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.72%)
TRG 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.36%)
UNITY 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
WAVES 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 4,152 Decreased By -40.1 (-0.96%)
BR30 15,398 Decreased By -220.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 41,851 Decreased By -239.8 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.06%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 04 Nov, 2022 05:56am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 03, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
369,016,263            195,123,524         8,089,757,496          4,232,848,691
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    490,886,657        (768,388,163)      (277,501,507)
Local Individuals         7,651,816,767      (7,231,899,651)        419,917,117
Local Corporates          2,704,030,520      (2,846,446,129)      (142,415,610)
===============================================================================

