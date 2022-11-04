KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (November 03, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
369,016,263 195,123,524 8,089,757,496 4,232,848,691
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 490,886,657 (768,388,163) (277,501,507)
Local Individuals 7,651,816,767 (7,231,899,651) 419,917,117
Local Corporates 2,704,030,520 (2,846,446,129) (142,415,610)
