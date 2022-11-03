AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
ANL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.47%)
AVN 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.16%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 53.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
FLYNG 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.74%)
GGGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
GGL 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.33%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 28.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.02%)
OGDC 72.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.77%)
PAEL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.74%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.91%)
TPL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.13%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.7%)
TREET 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 121.15 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.17%)
UNITY 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
WAVES 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.76%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.48%)
BR100 4,192 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,618 Increased By 235.7 (1.53%)
KSE100 42,091 Increased By 146.1 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,395 Increased By 45.4 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Shell’s flagship LNG trading made nearly $1 billion loss in Q3

Reuters Published 03 Nov, 2022 06:27pm
Follow us

LONDON: Shell’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading division recorded a loss of nearly $1 billion in the third quarter of the year, three industry sources told Reuters, after traders were caught out by a sharp rally in European gas prices when Russia halted supplies.

Shell, the world’s top LNG trader, last week reported its second largest quarterly profit of $9.45 billion, but said it was impacted by weaker gas trading results.

Shell does not disclose its trading results and often uses general terms to describe trading conditions.

The pre-tax loss of around $900 million in its LNG trading offers rare insight into its trading operations that can also sharply boost the group’s earnings.

The loss was a result of a wrong bet on the difference between benchmark Asian and European gas prices over the summer months, according to the three sources.

Shell declined to comment.

Shell buys Asia-based waste oil recycler to boost biofuels output

Shell’s LNG trading performance contrasts with rivals BP and TotalEnergies which both reported strong earnings from their trading divisions in the quarter, without providing details.

European gas prices hit an all-time high of nearly $90 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Aug. 22 as the region scrambled to secure gas supplies after Russian halted pipeline gas deliveries.

The rally in European prices far outpaced Asian prices, leading to a collapse in the spread between the two benchmarks.

Asia has historically set the highest LNG prices in order to attract supplies during the summer months to allow countries like Japan and China to refill storages ahead of winter.

Seasonality

Traders also use paper derivatives to protect, or hedge, physical cargo trades from price fluctuations.

But the paper bets badly backfired in the third quarter.

Shell Pakistan promotes biker, rickshaw fuelling safety

Shell’s Chief Financial Officer Sinead Gorman said last week that LNG trading was impacted by “seasonality and supply constraints, coupled with substantial differences between paper and physical realisation in a volatile and dislocated market.”

“Our trading and optimization organization manages risk through hedging our physical volumes,” Gorman told analysts on Oct. 27.

“Due to a breakdown in correlations, some hedges were less effective. LNG trading and optimization were also impacted by a combination of seasonality and supply constraints where the business is geared towards supplying the Northern Hemisphere during the winter.”

Gorman added that for the first three quarters of 2022, LNG trading results were higher than the same period a year earlier.

Asian prices have been weakened by muted Chinese demand since the start of the year due to covid and slow economic growth.

LNG prices in Europe have been benchmarked against the TTF Dutch gas prices for years and the European Union is exploring alternative benchmark after the drop in Russian pipeline supplies.

LNG Shell European gas prices LNG price

Comments

1000 characters

Shell’s flagship LNG trading made nearly $1 billion loss in Q3

One man suspected of attacking Imran Khan shot dead, another in custody: aide

Rupee weakens further, settles at 221.95 against US dollar

Army chief will be appointed in 'due course': Marriyum

Pakistan keep slim World Cup hopes alive with South Africa win

Oil falls as Fed rate hike raises fuel demand concerns

First heat, then floods wipe out farms in Pakistan's chilli capital

Cotton arrival declines 41% year-on-year owing to flood losses

ECB can’t just mirror Fed moves, Lagarde says

Bangladesh accuse Kohli of ‘fake fielding’ in World Cup loss

UAE non-oil sector picks up in Oct as firms hire more staff

Read more stories