Shell Pakistan promotes biker, rickshaw fuelling safety

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan promotes biker and rickshaw refuelling safety to its consumers and has launched a safety campaign, named “Ehtiyaat Bunay Hifaazat” (precaution means protection), aimed at creating awareness amongst 2wheelers and 3wheelers of the risks of staying seated on their vehicles while fuelling.

An industry level event was organised and attended by representatives of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Pakistan to jointly collaborate and progress.

In Pakistan, there are approximately 25 million 2wheelers and one million 3wheelers. In the last five years, an estimated 2,000+fuelling incidents have been reported in the industry related to the aforementioned vehicles. It is important for bikers and rickshaw drivers to get off their vehicles before fuelling their vehicle tank. This practice significantly reduces exposure to gasoline vapours during refuelling, reduces the risk of injury and allows time to react in case of an incident.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, said: “Safety of our staff and customers is of utmost priority. We have embarked on a journey to create awareness about the safety risks while fuelling. Many a time it is not an easy dialogue, nevertheless it is an important one. We have learnt from other countries that have been able to inculcate these practices. Shell Pakistan is keen to bring about this mindset and behaviour change amongst people and to help drive this industry change”.

