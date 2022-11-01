AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.66%)
Nov 01, 2022
Shell buys Asia-based waste oil recycler to boost biofuels output

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 10:34am
SINGAPORE: Shell Eastern Petroleum, a unit of oil giant Shell, said on Tuesday it has acquired Asia-based waste oil recycling firm EcoOils to expand its biofuels production.

The company will completely take over EcoOils’ subsidiaries in Malaysia and a 90% stake in its Indonesian subsidiaries through the deal, Shell Eastern said in a statement, but did not disclose the value of the investment.

“This acquisition provides secure access to a recognised, advanced feedstock, which can be used at Shell’s biofuels facilities to meet that aim,” said Sinhead Lynch, senior vice-president for low carbon fuels at Shell.

Shell posts $6.7bn net profit in third quarter

EcoOils has a production capacity of 65,000 tonnes per year of spent bleaching earth oil, a type of recycled oil that can be used as feedstock for biofuel production.

Bleaching earth is a clay material used to absorb impurities during the palm oil refining process.

