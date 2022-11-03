US oil may retest resistance at $90.13

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $90.13 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $91.02.

The uptrend from $82.09 has been developing within a rising wedge, the upper trendline of which suggests a target of $91.02.

Five waves make up the trend.

The wave E is unfolding towards the target.

Until oil goes above the Oct. 10 high of $93.64, it would be hard to confirm the extension of the uptrend from the Sept. 26 low of $76.25.

A break above $91.02, which seems unlikely, could lead to a gain to $92.45.

Support is at $88.70, a break below which could open the way towards $87.27-$87.87 range.

On the daily chart, oil broke a falling trendline and a resistance at $87.44. It is supposed to rise towards $94.37.

However, the performance of the contract on Thursday so far has not been very convincing to suggest such a gain.

The market opened low and remains below the Wednesday high of $90.36.

It looks like its going to have a pullback towards the trendline, which may occur either during the European session or on Friday.