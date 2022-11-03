AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KE approaches Dar for resolution of issues

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 3, 2022 Updated November 3, 2022 06:17am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Karachi-Electric (KE) has approached Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for release of net receivables, issuance of tariff notifications and verification of claims amounting to about Rs 419 billion.

In a letter to Finance Minister, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KE, Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi has given the reference of power utility’s earlier correspondence and discussions on this matter including KE’s letter of August 03, 2022 wherein Ministry of Energy, Power Division, was requested to expedite the process of release of pending claims, notification of Schedule of Tariffs (SoTs) determined by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and verification of Tariff Differential Subsidy (TDS) filed by KE. In this regard, the power utility has highlighted that balance of TDS has ballooned to Rs 418.8 billion as of September 2022.

Break-up of the balance is as follows: pending for release from MoE/ MoF –verified, Rs 66.3 billion, pending for release from MoE/ MoF (others) - verified TDC balances (July 2020 onward), subsidy for zero rated consumers and ISPA-II, Rs 4.3 billion, July 2016 to June 2022, Rs 287.1 billion, FCA deferment impact- (August and September 2022) Rs 5.4 billion and other items and Rs 0.5 billion.

CEO KE has submitted that Nepra’s determinations of October 24, 2022, July 22, 2022, June 08, 2022, March 30, 2022, March 10, 2021 and December 31, 2019, in the matter of quarterly variations for the period July 2016 to June 2022 are yet to be notified by the Power Division as a result of which TDC amounting to PKR 287.1 billion (PKR 88.8 billion + PKR 13.3 billion + PKR 88.6 Billion + PKR47.3 billion + PKR86.1 billion –PKR 36.95 billion) for the period July 2016 to June 2022 - is stuck up.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE nepra Ishaq Dar finance minister Power Division ministry of energy Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi Tariff Differential Subsidy

Comments

1000 characters

KE approaches Dar for resolution of issues

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories