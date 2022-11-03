Cotton spot rate unchanged

AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

The spot rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 290 per kg.

