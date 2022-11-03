Hashish, non-duty paid cars seized

AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
KARACHI: The Customs Collectorate Quetta Enforcement has seized hashish worth Rs 80 million and non-duty paid cars worth Rs 160 million in separate operations.

According to sources, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous persons were planning to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs. In response to the information, the team of the collectorate started monitoring the vehicles on the RCD highway.

Later, the team intercepted a vehicle (number J-3639) and recovered 160 kg of hashish from its hidden cavities. The market value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs 80 million.

In another operation, the Collectorate has confiscated 18 non-duty paid vehicles during joint operations with police. The market value of the seized vehicles is estimated to be Rs. 160 million. The cases have been registered and further investigation is in progress.

