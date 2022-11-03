KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (November 02, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
278,791,968 164,359,234 6,956,730,810 3,848,984,493
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 534,892,357 (521,775,264) 13,117,093
Local Individuals 6,468,318,995 (6,386,969,691) 81,349,303
Local Corporates 2,499,875,017 (2,594,341,413) (94,466,396)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments