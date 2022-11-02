Gill’s name placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The government on Tuesday placed the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media said that the placement of Gill’s name on the ECL was under consideration. If his name was placed on ECL then it is a correct decision as he is facing serious charges of inciting mutiny within the Pakistan army.

Sources said that Gill’s name was placed on the no-fly list after the approval of the federal cabinet. They said that local administration has recommended the Ministry of Interior to place the name of Gill on the ECL.

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks during a private TV show but managed to secure bail by the IHC on September 15.

