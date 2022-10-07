Court orders police to hand over CNIC, passport to Gill

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday directed police to handover computerized national identity card (CNIC), passport, ATM card, spectacles, and other things to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill. The stuff was seized during the investigation of a treason case against him.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing Gill’s plea seeking custody of 31 items including his passport, CNIC, green card, mobile phones, and other things partially accepted Gill’s plea and directed them to hand over Gill’s glasses, CNIC, ATM cards, and other daily use items to him.

The court asked the police to keep the controversial items till the completion of investigation of the sedition case registered against him.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 11.

