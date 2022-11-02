AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Import of coal: CPHGC approaches PMO for approval of foreign exchange

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: M/s China Power Hub Generation Company (Private) Limited (CPHGC) has approached Prime Minister Office (PMO) for pending approvals of millions of dollars’ foreign exchange for import of coal.

CPHGC is a company duly incorporated under the Companies Act, 2017, and is operating a 2x650 MW coal fired power project with an integrated jetty in Gadani, Balochistan.

CPHGC entered into the Implementation Agreement (IA) on January 25, 2017 with the Government of Pakistan in connection with the development of the project and signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on January 25, 2015.

In a letter to Secretary to Prime Minister, the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) noted that as an imported fuel project under the CPEC framework the project is committed to making various foreign currency payments including the lenders’ payment, fuel supplier payments, O&M contractor payments, insurance premiums, spare parts, etc. For this the company is required to obtain foreign currency from the commercial banking channel; however, due to the current volatile foreign exchange situation in Pakistan commercial banks, most of the time, are reluctant to remit foreign currency within the payment deadlines due to state Bank of Pakistan (SBP) approval procedures.

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

According to the company, detailed letters were shared with the relevant authorities at different time intervals and the same matter was also highlighted by CPHGC in the 1st meeting of Standing Committee on IPPs held on October 17, 2022.

During the meeting, CPHGC was assured that the Power Division will take up this matter with Finance Division and State Bank of Pakistan to resolve this issue of pending payments at the earliest.

However, the company’s payments remain pending till date and once again it has requested Power Division to intervene in the matter and take measures to curb ongoing foreign exchange liquidity crisis for IPPs which would enable it to operate on optimal financial efficiency without any default.

“The current state of affairs is certainly beyond our control as is evident from our alarming receivable position. We have already stretched our resources to the maximum and are now dependent on relevant authorities to intervene and resolve the matter amicably,” said CFO of the company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SBP CPEC dollars cppa foreign currency CPHGC import of coal Pakistan commercial banks

Comments

1000 characters

Import of coal: CPHGC approaches PMO for approval of foreign exchange

Sales tax harmonization: Centre, provinces agree on key definitions

Imran Khan steps up criticism of Sharifs

Gill’s name placed on ECL

GST on petroleum products likely in second half of Nov

CPEC vital to ensuring SCO’s vision of shared prosperity: Bilawal

Concessional energy to export-oriented sector: ECC approves amendments to earlier decision

Oct CPI accelerates to 26.6pc YoY

Survey: businesspeople pessimistic about prospects

OICCI members: FBR urged to clear Rs80bn refunds

Certified seed availability: Track-and-trace system on the cards

Read more stories