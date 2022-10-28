AGL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.82%)
ANL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.96%)
AVN 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.29%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.85%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.68%)
FCCL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.07%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GTECH 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.87%)
KEL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.29%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.58%)
OGDC 70.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.91%)
PAEL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PRL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.55%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.98%)
TPL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.17%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.88%)
TREET 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.17%)
TRG 111.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.03%)
UNITY 19.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.6%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.45%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,092 Decreased By -43.9 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,029 Decreased By -257.8 (-1.69%)
KSE100 41,276 Decreased By -327 (-0.79%)
KSE30 15,108 Decreased By -182 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Haqeeqi Azadi' march: Imran Khan arrives at Lahore's Liberty Chowk

  • PTI aims to pressure govt into calling early elections
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 03:30pm
Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
Photo courtesy PTI Twitter
Follow us

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to begin its long "peaceful" march on Friday, as its leader Imran Khan arrived at Lahore's Liberty Chowk, amid hopes the protest will force the government to accepts the party's demand for immediate elections.

This is the second such march by Imran this year, with the first held on May 25.

On Tuesday, the PTI chairman had said the Haqeeqi Azadi march would be held this Friday, claiming it will be the biggest in the history of Pakistan.

The former PM said that the march will begin from Liberty Chowk at 11 am and he will lead it to the Capital through GT Road.

The march will pass through Ferozepur Road, Icchra, Azadi Chowk, Mozang, Data Darbar side.

Imran Khan's container is ready: PTI

Sheikh Rashid says 'election date would be acquired'

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid while leaving for the march expressed optimism that "the nation will come out" and that "an election date would be acquired".

People begin gathering at Liberty Chowk

PTI leaders Yasmeen Rashid, Hammad Azhar leave for Liberty Chowk

Fawad Chaudhry urges people to come out

Ahead of the march, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter, calling out the people in Lahore to come out to "change the system of Pakistan". The leader said that if the people do not come out, then "the lives of children will pass through the rotten system".

'Government will deal long march participants with an iron hand'

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah warned that the government will deal with long march participants with an "iron hand", adding that “strict action” will be taken if they attempt to break the law.

“If protesters abide by the law, we will facilitate them,” the minister said.

Civil servants, government officials cannot become part of protest

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has issued an office memorandum, telling government employees that they will not be allowed to join the protest.

"Clear civil servants are bound to act as servants of the state and their actions should be subservient to the relevant constitutional provisions to ensure smooth conduct of relations between the federation and the provinces," the memorandum read.

Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

Ahead of the march, Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar directed the top brass to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The IG Punjab directed that all available resources should be utilized for the security of the citizens participating in the long march, especially in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Rawalpindi and the law and order situation should be maintained at all costs.

PTI’s long ‘march’ to Islamabad: Police top officials asked to ensure foolproof security arrangements

He added that the activities of the participants will be monitored through CCTV cameras at the CPO. He directed the police teams to speed up search and combing operations in all districts and said the routes of long march should also be monitored with CCTV cameras.

PTI Imran Khan Long march

Comments

1000 characters

'Haqeeqi Azadi' march: Imran Khan arrives at Lahore's Liberty Chowk

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

OPEC expected to stick to view of long-term oil demand rise

Pakistan’s only can-maker to enhance production capacity by 26%

Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives

Demoralised Pakistan must believe in World Cup miracle, says Masood

Projects finalised ahead of PM’s China’s visit

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Read more stories