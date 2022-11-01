AGL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.93%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 52.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.05%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.4%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
UNITY 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.71%)
WAVES 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 46.6 (1.14%)
BR30 15,150 Increased By 223.3 (1.5%)
KSE100 41,626 Increased By 361.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 153.2 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

World Cup semi-finals would be 'icing on the cake' for Zimbabwe

AFP Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 11:10am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

ADELAIDE: Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine said on Tuesday that a shock semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup would be the "icing on the cake".

Zimbabwe play the Netherlands in Adelaide on Wednesday in their penultimate Super 12 game and must win in their pursuit of a place in the last four.

The African team, ranked 11th in the world, came through the first round in Australia and then saw their first match in Group 2 washed out against South Africa.

They then stunned Pakistan, before running Bangladesh close in a loss on Sunday.

South Africa top Group 2 with five points, one ahead of India and Bangladesh. Zimbabwe are fourth, with only the top two going into the semi-finals.

"So many positives that the guys will take from this tournament regardless of the next two results," Ervine told reporters.

"But the real highlight would be to make the semis, that would really put the icing on the cake. Guys are still positive that we will get there."

This is Zimbabwe's first time in the Super 12 and Ervine said they must take that momentum on, no matter what happens next in Australia.

"I think the last few months, Zimbabwe cricket has been going from strength to strength. We had some really good results," said Ervine.

"It's not just this World Cup, it's something that we need to try and do consistently going forward.

"You can always have a really good World Cup and after that things drop back down again.

He added: "That's going to be the challenge for us, to keep this momentum up and keep these performances coming through."

The Netherlands have lost all their three matches in the Super 12, having also come through the first round.

Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 World Cup

Fast bowler Logan van Beek said the experience of facing top teams including India and stars such as Virat Kohli were a high point for the minnows.

India comfortably beat the Dutch by 56 runs in Sydney.

"The Indian match was special and something that everyone has taken a lot from... to face some of these guys that we see on TV quite a lot," said Van Beek.

Also read

australia Zimbabwe Netherlands Adelaide T20 World Cup Craig Ervine Zimbabwe VS PAKISTAN

Comments

1000 characters

World Cup semi-finals would be 'icing on the cake' for Zimbabwe

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' during maiden visit to China

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Oil prices rise as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories