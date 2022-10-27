Here is how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's defeat to Zimbabwe

In one of the biggest upsets of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan by one run in a nail-biting Group 2 thriller in Perth to put the Asian giants in danger of an early exit from the tournament.

Zimbabwe were restricted to 130-8 after electing to bat first but their bowlers choked Pakistan to 129-8 for a memorable win in the Super 12 match in Perth.

It was Pakistan's second straight loss after their agonising, opening defeat to arch-rivals India, who top the group with two victories out of two.

Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Pakistan's defeat.

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar termed this an embarrassing defeat, reiterating his stance that an average mindset would only produce average results.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir criticised Pakistan's selection and called for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja's resignation.

Former captain Wasim Akram said he was "shocked" over Pakistan's loss.

Likewise, former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez said he was "speechless."

A Twitter user said the humiliating defeat was inevitable after "repeated mistakes, unapologetic behaviour of captain, and management".