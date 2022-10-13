AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
BOP 5.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 81.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
FCCL 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.52%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
GGL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
GTECH 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.92%)
OGDC 76.89 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
PAEL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
TPLP 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
TREET 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
TRG 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.99%)
UNITY 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,223 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,970 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.79%)
KSE100 42,042 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,586 Increased By 15.9 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 World Cup

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2022 11:19am
Follow us

HARARE: Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said he will be disappointed if his side fail to progress through the preliminary rounds when the T20 World Cup starts in Australia on Sunday.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Ireland on Monday before facing West Indies and Scotland in the first round in Hobart, needing to win two matches to guarantee a place in the Super 12 stage.

“We should be winning all three games,” said Houghton. “Anything less than that will be disappointing.”

Zimbabwe have played some impressive cricket since Houghton, Zimbabwe’s first Test captain back in 1992, was appointed for his second stint as national coach in July, a week before the World Cup qualifying tournament in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe swept through the qualifiers unbeaten and followed up by beating Bangladesh in Twenty20 and one-day series in Harare.

They lost three World Cup Super League one-day matches against India but performed well at times against formidable opponents.

Their most recent competitive match was a one-day win against Australia in Townsville to finish a losing series on a high note.

“It was a difficult pitch to bat first on, so winning the toss was important, as it was in the two games Australia won. But it certainly sent positive thoughts throughout the camp.”

Zimbabwe have seldom been at full strength recently because of injuries, notably to captain Craig Ervine and key bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara, who are now fully recovered.

Explosive Warner, in-form Kohli: Five to watch at T20 World Cup

“At one stage we had five good players out injured, but we were still winning, which is a tribute to our depth. Now everyone is fit and I hope it stays that way.”

As a player, Houghton was part of a Zimbabwe team that was capable of competing with the best in the world. “We had a strong team then but we didn’t have the depth we have now,” he said.

“All the work we did on development 30 or 40 years ago is starting to pay dividends. We have five franchise teams in our domestic cricket and the standard is much better than it was in my day.

“My only concern is that we have a lot of players of similar ability. What we’re looking for is players who can rise head and shoulders above the rest as Andy Flower did when he played for us.”

Houghton says Zimbabwe’s strength is their bowling.

“In T20 cricket the teams that win tend to have the best bowlers. Our top-order batting has struggled at times but with all the bowlers back we have a competitive team.”

The coach was in Hobart recently on a scouting mission.

“The maximum temperature was about 17 degrees. It will probably be a bit like April in England, cloudy and cool, which should help the bowlers.”

Zimbabwe T20 World Cup in Australia Andy Flower Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton

Comments

1000 characters

Zimbabwe coach confident of reaching Super 12 at T20 World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Oil prices lose ground as market jittery over demand risks

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

IMF projects decline in govt gross debt

Read more stories