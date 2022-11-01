AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.66%)
ANL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.47%)
EPCL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.23%)
OGDC 70.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
PRL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TPL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
TPLP 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.6%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,089 Increased By 162 (1.08%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 209.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 79.4 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 10:48am
Follow us

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s October inflation rate came in below the expectations of officials and the market, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, but still remained above the central bank’s target range for a fifth straight month.

The headline annual inflation rate fell to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95% in September and a 5.99% forecast in a Reuters poll.

The September rate was the highest in seven years for Southeast Asia’s largest economy, as prices of goods climbed after the government raised subsidised fuel prices on Sept. 3.

Officials at Bank Indonesia (BI), which has a target for inflation within a range of 2% to 4%, had predicted an easing in the headline inflation rate.

A deputy governor on Monday expected a 5.8% rate for October. Tuesday’s data also showed the annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled prices and volatile food prices, picked up to 3.31% last month, from 3.21% in September, below the poll’s 3.40% prediction.

Softening food prices had helped to restrain the acceleration in the headline inflation, DBS Bank economist Radhika Rao said, describing the gradual rise in core inflation as “a surprise”.

Croatia prepares for euro switch amid soaring inflation

“It would, nonetheless, be early to conclude that the peak in the second round inflationary impact from the fuel price increase is already behind us,” she said, adding that with the rupiah under pressure, BI would likely tighten policy further this and next month.

BI has raised interest rates by 125 basis points since August to rein in inflation expectations and support the rupiah.

Also read

inflation indonesia

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Read more stories