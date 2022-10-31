AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
AVN 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.78%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 52.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.53%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.73%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.67%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.48%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.64%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
OGDC 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
TPL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
TREET 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
TRG 109.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,097 Increased By 18.8 (0.46%)
BR30 14,983 Increased By 80.5 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,320 Increased By 179.2 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,093 Increased By 52.2 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippine central bank sees October inflation in 7.1%-7.9% range

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 10:26am
Follow us

MANILA: The Philippine central bank expects October annual inflation to be in a 7.1% to 7.9% range, with pressures seen from transport fare hikes, as well as high fuel and food prices after recent typhoons, and a weak peso, it said on Monday.

The government is due to release October inflation data on Nov. 4.

Inflation in September quickened to 6.9%, the fastest pace in four years, firming up expectations the central bank will hike rates further before year end, possibly even in manner that is a “little aggressive”.

Inflation in January-September averaged 5.1%, well outside the 2%-4% target for this year.

Philippines central bank may match Fed if it hikes rates by 75 bps

“Inflation is projected to gradually decelerate in the succeeding months as the cost-push shocks to inflation due to weather disturbances and transport fare adjustments dissipate,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

The BSP, which has two more policy meetings before the year ends, will review interest rate settings on Nov. 17.

Philippine central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Philippine central bank sees October inflation in 7.1%-7.9% range

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Read more stories