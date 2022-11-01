AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (9.66%)
ANL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
BOP 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.47%)
EPCL 52.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
FFL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.11%)
FLYNG 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
GGGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
GGL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.05%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
MLCF 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.23%)
OGDC 70.64 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.73%)
PRL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.92%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
TPL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.57%)
TPLP 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.6%)
TREET 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.02%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 4,122 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,089 Increased By 162 (1.08%)
KSE100 41,474 Increased By 209.3 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,141 Increased By 79.4 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 10:32am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

MORBI: The death toll from an Indian foot bridge collapse rose to 135 on Tuesday with search operations entering a third day, although nearly all those believed to have been missing are now accounted for.

The colonial-era bridge over the Machchhu River in Morbi was packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities when it broke on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10 metres (33 feet) into the water.

At the time of the collapse, around 200 people were believed to have been on the bridge, which was 1.25 metres wide and 233 metres in length - part of celebrations for the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

“One person who was injured in the incident and admitted to the hospital succumbed to his injuries, taking the toll to 135,” GT Pandya, a senior administrative official in Morbi, told Reuters.

“Search operations have begun again today. We believe one person is missing at present.” Indian army, navy and national disaster response teams continued search operations as locals gathered on the banks of the river near the twisted remains of the bridge.

It was originally built in 1877 and had been closed for six months for repairs until last week.

At least 68 killed in India bridge collapse

Indian police arrested nine people on Monday, including ticketing clerks and contractors, as they investigate the collapse of the bridge.

Also read

Diwali Machchhu River Morbi Chhath Puja festivals Indian bridge collapse

Comments

1000 characters

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Read more stories