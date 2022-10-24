AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Hub bridge likely to be rebuilt within 18 months

APP Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: The authorities concerned have awarded work for the reconstruction of Hub Bridge in Balochistan which is expected to be completed in 18 months and would ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The recent spells of monsoon rain in July and August and subsequent floods this year caused massive damages in West-Zone, especially in Hub-Uthal-Bela section of National Highway N-25, resulting in the collapse of the Hub Bridge.

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been awarded the contract for the Hub Bridge. The bridge was constructed in 1962 by Provincial Communication and Works Department, Balochistan.

According to official information, the field staff was available on sites and had successfully carried out temporary restoration work on an urgent basis to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. All the damaged sections of the National Highways in Balochistan have now been temporarily restored and traffic has been resumed.

Presently, work on a detour of this bridge has been started by the NLC to facilitate the commuters (HTV/LTV) on a temporary basis till the completion of construction on the new bridge, and the detour is expected to be completed within one month.

Meanwhile, a senior official when contacted said keeping in view the urgency of work in the larger national interest, the National Highway Council accorded approval to carry out permanent restoration works on G-2-G basis as per the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules from state-owned agencies.

The official said the NHA along with Frontier Works Organization (FWO), NLC, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), and National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) had already started carrying out a joint survey of flood damages, whereas foreign consultant would also carry out assessment /rehabilitation and fresh Hydrology /Hydraulic study.

It merits mention here that during devastating flooding heavy structures of N-25 between Hub to Quetta constructed by the Communication and Works (C&W) Department were also severely damaged and collapsed. This included Khanta Bridge at 116km, Lunda Bridge at 121km, five Culverts between 130-160km, and Sardi Wala Bridge at 216km. These heavy structures had been extensively assessed by NESPAK and were now under the design phase as per the revised hydraulic study.

The NHA has requested NESPAK to submit the same within the shortest possible time but no later than one month, so the same should go through the execution phase by completing all procurement formalities in the best interest of the public, the official added.

