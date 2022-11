ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as the new Federal Minister for Law and Justice.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division on Monday, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has been given the portfolio of Law and Justice in addition to his duties as minister for economic affairs.

Earlier, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar resigned from his position as law minister due to “personal reasons” on October 23.