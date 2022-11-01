AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM’s China visit to give bilateral ties new dimension: Ahsan

Naveed Butt Published 01 Nov, 2022 07:05am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s China visit would give a new dimension to Sino-Pak bilateral relations and it would take the trade relations to new heights as the both countries would sign multiple projects worth billions of dollars.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the prime minister’s visit to China will help preparing a roadmap to take the county’s annual exports from $32 billion to $100 billion and beyond.

“During the visit of the prime minister, Pakistan will sign an agreement with China to seek first-hand technical experience from the all-weather friendly country,” he added.

He said that Sharif will be the first foreign leader visiting China after re-election of President Xi Jinping for his third term in the office.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is inevitable for the progress and prosperity and it has to be diverted towards industrial cooperation.

“China, on many occasions has expressed its desire to help Pakistan making industrial economy but unfortunately previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wasted four precious years by suspending the most important mega project of CPEC. China’s economic development is based on its industrial progress, now industrial cooperation will be promoted under the CPEC. It will bring new opportunities for jobs and employment,” he said.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan’s most important project was the railway’s ML-1 as the existing system had become outdated therefore this project would have to be initiated on emergency basis.

He claimed unfortunately, due to the criminal negligence of the previous government, this project witnessed zero progress during last several years which also caused increase in cost by $3 billion from earlier approved cost of $6.8 billion to $9.8 billion.

He said that a new project of Karachi-Hyderabad motorway would also be signed during the visit and the work on new motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad would be started after the visit.

He said that similarly Karachi’s KCR project would also be signed during the visit to provide the citizens state of the art transportation facility in line with the orange train in Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC Ahsan iqbal Exports Minister for Planning and Development PM Shehbaz visit to China Sino Pak bilateral relations

Comments

1000 characters

PM’s China visit to give bilateral ties new dimension: Ahsan

Big farmer relief package announced

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Read more stories