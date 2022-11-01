AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Minister asks health officials to make faulty equipment functional

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik has said there is no room for non-performing officers in the department while diligent officers will be encouraged.

He said this while addressing the 6th MSs/CEOs Health Conference at a local hotel Monday.

The minister asked Medical Superintendents and CEOs to install all packed medical and bio-medical equipment lying in health facilities and get them functional within two weeks for convenience of patients, failing which, delinquent MSs or CEOs will be held responsible.

The CEOs health of all districts and MS DHQ/THQ hospitals attended the moot through video link.

Secretary health Dr Irshad Ahmad, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Additional Secretaries Khizer Afzal, Muhammad Sajjad, DH Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, and Project Directors of various programs were also present.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that performance of CEOs for the last two months was reviewed on the basis of indicators of Helpline 1033, pension and dictionary cases, procurement of medicines, dengue, and polio situation. IT interventions, TB, AIDS, Hepatitis control programs, NCD, BERC and primary healthcare roadmap.

The minister health directed the MSs/CEOs to ensure attendance of their staff through biometric system and curb wrong entry of data on the dashboard. He said that some irregularities were reported in medicine procurement in Mianwali for which Anti-corruption Establishment has been asked to undertake inquiry against responsible ones. He also warned of strict action against officers involved in late procurement of medicines in Lodhran and Muzaffargarh districts.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that around Rs.3.2 billion worth medical equipment is being procured for health facilities of Punjab. He directed to ensure sufficient stock of anti-rabies and anti-snake venoms, besides other medicines in all hospitals.

Dr Irshad Ahmad said that health teams are actively visiting health facilities to review their performance.

