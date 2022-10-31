AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Technology

Twitter to lay off 25% of workforce in first round of job cuts: Washington Post

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 03:28pm
Twitter, which was acquired last week by billionaire Elon Musk, plans to let go of a quarter of its workforce as part of what is expected to be a first round of layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, a long-time Musk legal representative, led the conversations about the job cuts, according to the report.

Twitter had over 7,000 employees at the end of 2021, according to a regulatory filing and a quarter of the headcount amounts to nearly 2,000 employees.

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users

Musk denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Finance Chief Ned Segal and Legal Affairs and Policy Chief Vijaya Gadde on completion of a six-month $44 billion buyout saga of the social media platform on Thursday, sources told Reuters.

Twitter Elon Musk Tesla Inc Washington Post Parag Agrawal Vijaya Gadde

