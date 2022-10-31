AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Call to conduct inquiry into relief goods given to PDMA

PPI Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:13am
Follow us

QUETTA: Chairman Haq Do Tehreek Quetta Bashir Khan Boxer, Senior Deputy Chairman, Hafiz Rehmatullah Khan Nurzai and Central Organizer, Gran Bacha have demanded of the authorities to conduct inquiry into the relief goods provided to the PDMA for distribution amongst the rain and flood affected families of Quetta.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, they said that recent rains wreaked havoc in different areas of Pushtunabad, including Bund Mitha Chowk, Nurzai Colony, Muhammad Khair Road, Akhtar Muhammad Jamia Masjid area near Moulana Niaz Muhammad Durrani madrassa, Quetta, but the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan have not provided any kind of relief goods to the rain and flood affected families of these mentioned areas.

He said that relief goods worth billions of rupees had been provided to the PDMA in the wake of recent rain and flood for distribution amongst rain and flood affected families, but nothing has been provided to the rain affected families of Pushtoonabad, a dense populated area of Quetta.

He called on Chief Minister Balochiatan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan, Roshan Ali Sheikh and other concerned authorities to conduct inquiry into the relief goods provided to the PDMA for distribution amongst the rain and flood affected families of Quetta.

Quetta PDMA Floods in Pakistan flood affected familie

Comments

1000 characters

Call to conduct inquiry into relief goods given to PDMA

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories