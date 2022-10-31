Call to conduct inquiry into relief goods given to PDMA

QUETTA: Chairman Haq Do Tehreek Quetta Bashir Khan Boxer, Senior Deputy Chairman, Hafiz Rehmatullah Khan Nurzai and Central Organizer, Gran Bacha have demanded of the authorities to conduct inquiry into the relief goods provided to the PDMA for distribution amongst the rain and flood affected families of Quetta.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, they said that recent rains wreaked havoc in different areas of Pushtunabad, including Bund Mitha Chowk, Nurzai Colony, Muhammad Khair Road, Akhtar Muhammad Jamia Masjid area near Moulana Niaz Muhammad Durrani madrassa, Quetta, but the authorities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Balochistan have not provided any kind of relief goods to the rain and flood affected families of these mentioned areas.

He said that relief goods worth billions of rupees had been provided to the PDMA in the wake of recent rain and flood for distribution amongst rain and flood affected families, but nothing has been provided to the rain affected families of Pushtoonabad, a dense populated area of Quetta.

He called on Chief Minister Balochiatan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Advisor to Chief Minister for Home, Tribal Affairs and PDMA, Mir Ziaullah Langove, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Senior Member Board of Revenue Balochistan, Roshan Ali Sheikh and other concerned authorities to conduct inquiry into the relief goods provided to the PDMA for distribution amongst the rain and flood affected families of Quetta.