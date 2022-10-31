AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Commercial consumers: Gas connections being suspended: SNGPL GM

Published 31 Oct, 2022
MULTAN: General Manager Multan Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Shahzad Iqbal said that the gas connections of commercial consumers were being suspended from system gas and RLNG will be provided to them to ensure gas supply to domestic customers in the winter season.

GM SNGPL expressed these views while addressing the executive body of Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday, October 27, 2022 along with Dy. Chief Engineer Operations Hussain Zafar and Dy. Chief Officer Business Development Qaseem Haider.

He further said that the RLNG gas will be provided to commercial consumers at the rates set by OGRA.

He said that the initiative was being taken to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers with better pressure in winter season.

GM SNGPL informed that the system gas will be provided again to commercial consumers after the winter season. President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal highlighted the problems of commercial and domestic consumers.

He said that the commercial consumers were facing financial issues due to significant difference in the gas price slab. He suggested that SNGPL should send proposals to OGRA for keeping appropriate slab rates as well as adequate gas supply to domestic consumers.

Shahzad Iqbal GM Multan announced the nomination of Deputy Chief Officer Qaseem Haider as the focal person for MCCI to solve the problems of the commercial and industrial community on the demand of MCCI.

