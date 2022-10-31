AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Why our people with no involvement in carbon emission suffered: Murad

APP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:34am
KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh are questioning persistently why they have suffered when their total contribution to Carbon emissions is hardly 0.8 percent.

Speaking at a diplomatic reception organised by Consul General of Indonesia Mr & Mrs. Ani lune Kuncoro at a local hotel, the CM said the climate change affected Pakistan, particularly Sindh, causing mammoth destruction to life, cattle, and homes.

“Climate change has claimed more than 600 lives, displaced over 12 million people, and damaged 1.8 million houses,” he said, adding that people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh, questioning persistently why they are suffering when their share of world’s CO2 emissions was hardly 0.8 percent.

Murad Ali said he had no answer to offer to the people, but he left the question as food for thought for the diplomats sitting there.

While apologising for speaking about such a tragic and painful issue at a pleasant event, he said, “This is a forum to discuss international issues, and not to share sorrows and sufferings.”

The CM Sindh said the diplomatic reception not only provided him but all of the participants with the wonderful opportunity to sit together, exchange views and share the experiences of mutual interest.

He said such diplomatic receptions were common, but unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic robbed people of such practices and gatherings.

“Alhumdullilah, undivided attention, timely action, and massive vaccination drives curbed the spread of the virus,” he said. However, as the situation has gotten much better, the diplomatic culture of hosting receptions and bringing friends together to meet, and greet, as well as, exchange views seem to be reviving, with this delightful reception he attended, he said.

“Indonesia holds the honour of having the world’s largest Muslim population while Pakistan has the world’s second-largest Muslim population and both the countries share the same religion, culture, and faith.”

Indonesia and Pakistan must have a stronger bilateral relationship, he stressed.

Earlier, the Indonesian Consul General spoke and highlighted the economic growth of his country. He also traced diplomatic relations with Pakistan and expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in the floods.

