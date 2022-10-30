EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.

“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

“The EU urges Russia to revert its decision.”

