EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

AFP Published 30 Oct, 2022 01:56pm
BRUSSELS: The European Union on Sunday urged Russia to reverse its decision to suspend participation in a vital Ukraine grain export deal.

“Russia’s decision to suspend participation in the Black Sea deal puts at risks the main export route of much needed grain and fertilisers to address the global food crisis caused by its war against Ukraine,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeted.

‘Euro Village’ festival kicks off: EU envoy stresses need for strengthening trade ties

“The EU urges Russia to revert its decision.”

