Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes ‘dirty bomb’ claim to UN Security Council

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 11:10am
Rebuffed by Western countries, Russia doubled down on its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” in Ukraine and said it would bring the issue to the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Conflict

  • Russia told people in the occupied city of Kherson to flee as more residents joined an exodus to escape an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive. Russia said its forces had prevented a bid by Ukraine to break through its line of control.

  • The Russian-installed administration of Kherson region announced the formation of a militia, saying all men remaining in the city could join.

  • An Oct. 21-23 poll conducted after two weeks of heavy Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities showed that an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians backed continued armed resistance against Moscow.

Diplomacy

  • Russia plans to raise at the UN Security Council its accusation that Ukraine is planning a “dirty bomb” attack, diplomats said. Russia also contacted a few Western countries about its suspicions.

  • Britain, France and the United States said they were committed to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes” and rejected Russia’s warning about a “dirty bomb”.

  • A US military official told reporters the United States had no indications that Russia had decided to use a nuclear, biological or chemical weapon.

  • Iran condemned a call by Britain, France and Germany for the United Nations to investigate accusations that Russia had used Iranian-origin attack drones.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defense systems.

  • Thirty liberal US congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden to shift his strategy for the Russia-Ukraine war by pursuing a negotiated settlement.

Economy

  • A U.N spokesperson said “much more needs to be done” to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.

  • Ukraine said seven vessels sailed from its ports laden with grain for Asia and Europe, but accused Russia of blocking full implementation of a Black Sea grain deal.

  • The World Bank said it had disbursed an additional $500 million to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs created by the war.

