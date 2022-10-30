Pacer Aftab replaces injured Nabeel in series against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Nabeel has been ruled out of the Pakistan U19 series against Bangladesh due to stress fracture in his back.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play a four-dayer, three 45-over-per-side fixtures and two T20s at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 4 to 18 November.

Northern’s Nabeel, who was part of the squad for a solitary four-day match will be replaced by another right-arm fast bowler Aftab Ibrahim. Aftab had represented Sindh U19 Blues in the National U19 tournaments (50-over and three-day) and had taken 24 wickets from 10 matches. The 19-year old had also represented Hyderabad Hunters in the recently concluded inaugural edition of Pakistan Junior League.

Moreover, PCB conf-irmed the match officials’ appointments for the six-match Pakistan-Bangladesh U19 series, comprising a four-dayer, three 45-over-per-side fixtures and two T20s.

Umpires Rashid Riaz, Shozab Raza and Waleed Yaqub will share the on-field and reserve umpire duties, while Prof Muhammad Javed Malik, who is a member of PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees and International Panel of ICC Match Referees, will perform the refereeing duties for all the six matches.

Meanwhile, the series, which was originally scheduled at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, has been now shifted to Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The games will take place on the dates announced earlier i.e. four-day match from 4 to 7 November, three one-days on 10, 12 and 14 November, while two T20s on 16 and 18 November.

The change in the venue means three of the four Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, which were scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 2-23 November, have now been shifted to the LCCA Ground in Lahore. The venue for the match between Central Punjab and Balochistan from 14-17 November will be confirmed in due course, a PCB spokesman said.

