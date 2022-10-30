AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal felicitates Abid Zuberi

APP Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

KARACHI: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has felicitated Barrister Abid Shahid Zuberi of the Professional Group on his election as President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In his congratulatory message here on Saturday, he said that PPP-backed panel had won a major victory in the SCBA elections. “I hope that the winning panel of the SCBA will play a positive and effective role in judicial matters including solving the problems of lawyers”.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP always supports freedom of the judiciary, and we have never compromised on the dignity of the court. “PPP is well aware of the problems of the lawyers’ community and will always try to solve them,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP SCBA Abid Shahid Zuberi

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal felicitates Abid Zuberi

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories