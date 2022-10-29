Irregularities in Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project: Senate body to write letter to PM, chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Friday decided to write a letter to chairman Senate and prime minister about the alleged irregularities in award of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6) project, asking them to take stern action against those involved in it.

The committee which met here with Ahmed Omer Ahmedzai in chair, was briefed by National Highway Authority (NHA) regarding the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway (M6).

The matter was raised by Senator Saifullah Abro and claimed that irregularities has been made in the award of contracts by NHA.

The chairman NHA apprised the committee that the project was of high value and government decided to initiate through public private partnership and an Italian construction company was interested in project and whose credentials are verified by third party.

Abro demanded to provide details of contract and qualifications required by NHA for the said project. During the deliberations, it has been occurred that the documents submitted by the Italian company were fake and income tax certificate indicates that company is in import and export business but the said company has submitted tender for the award of construction project.

The process of this project is not correct and this matter should be sent to NAB, said Abro.

The NHA officials said that this is an investment process, how it can be sent to NAB, adding “does the government have enough money to build it”.

The chairman decided to write a letter to chairman Senate and Prime Minister about the irregularities spotted in award of project and requested to take stern action against the persons involved in this heinous crime.

The Senate body deliberated on the Bill titled “National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2022”.

The Bill intends to replace the word “Federal Government” with “Appropriate Authority”. The committee proposed that the powers should be conferred on minister incharge instead of Prime Minister and disposed of matter.

Furthermore, the committee also discussed the matter raised by Senator Hidayat Ullah regarding the recent road accident on Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M9), which resulted in death of 28 persons.

Senator HidayatUllah apprised that M9 is managed by NHA and collect tolls from vehicles but the authority did not installed fencing which is very vital for the safety of vehicles.

Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman NHA, told the committee that court has restrained the authority from installation of fencing and matter will be resolved soon. Senator Hidayat Ullah also demanded that compensation should be made to affectees for their incalculable loss.

