Activities of Karachi Port, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 100,112 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,870 tonnes of import cargo and 40,242 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,870 comprised, 45,597 tonnes of containerized cargo, 4,054 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,420 tonnes of Chickpeas & 5,799 tonnes of Urea.

The total export of 40,242 comprised, 32,322 tonnes of containerized cargo 200 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 7,720 tonnes of Talc Lumps.

—Nearly, 6416 containers comprising of 3148 containers import and 3268 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 512 of 20’s and 1184 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 134 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 513 of 20’s and 945 of 40’s loaded containers while 259 of 20’s and 303 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Some 04 ships namely, Cosco Antwerp, One Henry Hudson, Northern Discovery and Al Shaffian have berth at Karachi port.

Around 03 ships namely, Xin Yan Tian, Marlin Hestia and One Henry Hudson have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them 04 ships, Seaspan Chiba, MSC Pina, Calypso Gas and IVS Bosch Hoek left the Port on Thursday morning, while 02 more ships, Irenes Ray and FSM are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 137,110 tonnes, comprising 99,693 tonnes imports cargo and 37,417 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,986` Containers (1,785 TEUs Imports and 2,201 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 03 ships, Navios Constellation, MSC Samu and DM Dragon & another ship ‘Yihai’ carrying Containers, Chemicals and Palm kernal are expected to take berths at QICT, EVTL and MW-1 on Thursday, 27th Oct- 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022