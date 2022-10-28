Not much activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained easy and the trading volume remained very low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 295 per kg.

