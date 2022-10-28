AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
AVN 75.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 81.90 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.71%)
EPCL 52.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
FFL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
GGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.54%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
OGDC 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
PRL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
TELE 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TPL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
TPLP 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TREET 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
TRG 114.50 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.31%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,136 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 15,287 Increased By 168.8 (1.12%)
KSE100 41,603 Increased By 62.8 (0.15%)
KSE30 15,290 Increased By 16.4 (0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel summons officials of federal, KP govts

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2022 Updated October 28, 2022 07:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Thursday summoned top officials of the federal government and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a dispute between the two over the administrative possession of FATA House situated in Islamabad.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) met with Mohammad Jamaluddin in the chair to discuss the issue between the centre and the province, besides other agenda items.

After a thorough discussion, the committee summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Chief Secretary or Secretary Administration Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for briefing regarding the issue of handover the possession of the FATA House, Islamabad to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee observed that FATA House was constructed from annual budget of FATA for official use by parliamentarians and officers of erstwhile FATA and to make mechanism for better utilization of the said house.

The Committee deferred the matter regarding disbursement of funds to the traders and shopkeepers in Miran Shah, North Waziristan as raised by Mohsin Dawaron a point of order on May 16, 2022 due to absence of the MNA.

The Special Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongwith all concerned officers gave a detailed presentation to the panel about its ongoing projects.

After detailed briefing, the committee recommended that the concerned MNAs and /MPAs of erstwhile FATA should be consulted, whenever going to construct schools, colleges in their constituencies.

The committee further recommended that the schools, colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies should be vacated at the earliest and to make functional without any further delay.

The Committee also recommended that the educational institutions should only be used for education purpose not for other purpose.

The meeting was attended by Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Nasiba Channa, and officers/officials of the Ministry and its attached departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

National Assembly Federal Government FATA SAFRON

Comments

1000 characters

NA panel summons officials of federal, KP govts

ECC approves Rs1.378bn net salary of PSM employees

B2B co-op, G2G pacts with China: CPEC projects will be expedited: govt

Nepra imposes Rs10m fine on NTDC

Army, ISI assail Imran Khan on the eve of his ‘long march’

PTI reacts strongly

Journalist’s murder: ‘Evidence leads us to IK, ARY CEO’: Sanaullah

SBP governor launches ‘Roshan Equity Investment’

Nepra brushes aside PD’s accusations

MPCL threatens to suspend gas supply to power sector from Nov

Three Pakistani firemen die in Doha accident before World Cup

Read more stories