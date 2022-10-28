NA panel summons officials of federal, KP govts

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Thursday summoned top officials of the federal government and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a dispute between the two over the administrative possession of FATA House situated in Islamabad.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) met with Mohammad Jamaluddin in the chair to discuss the issue between the centre and the province, besides other agenda items.

After a thorough discussion, the committee summoned the Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Chief Secretary or Secretary Administration Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for briefing regarding the issue of handover the possession of the FATA House, Islamabad to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee observed that FATA House was constructed from annual budget of FATA for official use by parliamentarians and officers of erstwhile FATA and to make mechanism for better utilization of the said house.

The Committee deferred the matter regarding disbursement of funds to the traders and shopkeepers in Miran Shah, North Waziristan as raised by Mohsin Dawaron a point of order on May 16, 2022 due to absence of the MNA.

The Special Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongwith all concerned officers gave a detailed presentation to the panel about its ongoing projects.

After detailed briefing, the committee recommended that the concerned MNAs and /MPAs of erstwhile FATA should be consulted, whenever going to construct schools, colleges in their constituencies.

The committee further recommended that the schools, colleges of erstwhile FATA, occupied by the law enforcement agencies should be vacated at the earliest and to make functional without any further delay.

The Committee also recommended that the educational institutions should only be used for education purpose not for other purpose.

The meeting was attended by Naveed Ameer Jeeva, Afreen Khan, Nuzhat Pathan, Nasiba Channa, and officers/officials of the Ministry and its attached departments.

