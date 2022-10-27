AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
Oct 27, 2022
Asitha replaces Binura in injury-hit Sri Lanka World Cup squad

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2022 02:03pm
SYDNEY: Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando on Thursday replaced injured Binura Fernando in their squad at the Twenty20 World Cup, tournament organisers said.

Binura, himself an injury replacement, bowled just five balls in his team’s loss to hosts Australia on Tuesday before going off the field with a hamstring strain in Perth.

Asitha, who has played three T20 matches for the national team, will travel from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia, the International Cricket Council said.

India’s cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 Asia Cup last month, have two points in the Super 12 stage and will next play group toppers New Zealand in Sydney on Saturday.

