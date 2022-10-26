AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
India’s cricket stars bite back over World Cup sandwiches

AFP Published 26 Oct, 2022 06:00pm
SYDNEY: India’s cricket players have complained about getting cold sandwiches after practice at the Twenty20 World Cup with some ordering food online instead, a source told AFP on Wednesday.

The team went through an optional training session on Tuesday ahead of their Super 12 match against the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

They were unhappy with the fare on offer afterwards.

“The team told the ground authorities about the meal we got,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“Will you be happy if you are served a sandwich after three hours of workout?

“I know all the teams are getting the same thing but they are not speaking out because most of them are not in a position to raise a voice.”

India wield significant power in cricket with the wealthy Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) often accused of calling the shots to even the world body.

The source added: “We did not train today and hope we get something better in our next net session, and if not, then the players will order online like we did on Tuesday.”

According to the UN’s World Food Programme, a quarter of the world’s undernourished people live in India.

Rohit Sharma’s side edged out Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in their opening game on Sunday and another win would bolster their chances of making the semi-finals.

The International Cricket Council is hosting the World Cup with help from local organisers who provide food and catering at the venues in Australia.

