PPL says gas & condensate reserves discovered in Sindh

Gas and condensate reserves have been discovered in Shahpur Chakar North X-1, an exploratory well, Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) located in district Sanghar, Sindh, said Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) in a notice sent on Wednesday to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The state-owned petroleum company informed that Block 2568-18 (Gambat South) EL is operated by PPL with 65% working interest along with its joint venture partners Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) and Asia Resources Oil Limited (AROL) with 25% and 10% interest, respectively.

“The exploration well Shahpur Chakar North X-1 was drilled to a depth of 3,560 metres to test the hydrocarbon potential of Massive Sand of Lower Goru Formation. Based on the wire line logs, potential hydrocarbon-bearing zones were identified inside the target reservoirs.

“Initial testing in the Massive Sand (Deep) interval of Lower Goru Formation flowed 15.2 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas along with condensate of 321 barrels per day (bpd) at a Flowing Wellhead Pressure (FWHP) of 3,061 psig on a 32/64" choke,” read the statement.

PPL said that the latest discovery will add to the hydrocarbon reserves of the company and its joint venture partners. It would also “contribute in reducing the energy demand and supply gap in the country, and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production”.

Last month, gas reserves were discovered in Tolanj West-02, a development well in Tal block located in Kohat Plateau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

Back in June, OGDCL announced the discovery of oil and gas reserves from its exploratory wells located in Sindh and Punjab.

The discoveries were made in Rajanpur, a tribal area in Punjab, as well as district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh, announced the company back then.