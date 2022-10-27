AGL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
ANL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.09%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
GGL 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
GTECH 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.94%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
KEL 2.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.55%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
PRL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
TPLP 17.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 106.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.53%)
UNITY 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,128 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.21%)
BR30 15,093 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.16%)
KSE100 41,495 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 15,212 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.4%)
European stocks slip ahead of ECB decision; Credit Suisse drops on turnaround plans

Reuters Published October 27, 2022 Updated October 27, 2022 12:39pm
European shares opened lower on Thursday, as investors were cautious ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike from the European Central Bank, while Credit Suisse tumbled after the embattled Swiss bank unveiled restructuring plans.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%, after closing at a five-week high on Wednesday.

Credit Suisse fell 8.5%, after it said it planned to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.05 billion) by selling stock, while slashing thousands of jobs and spinning off its investment bank in an effort to recover from a run of heavy losses.

The lender’s stock, among the top decliners on the STOXX 600 index, hit a two-week low.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank’s policy decision, due at 1215 GMT, with traders almost fully pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike to 0.75%.

The bank is also likely to take the first steps in reducing its 8.8 trillion euro balance sheet, bloated by years of debt purchases and ultra cheap loans extended to banks.

Among other stocks, Neste tumbled 7.2%, after the Finnish refiner posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter operating results.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics slipped 3.1%, after it forecast sales growth to slow in the last part of the year.

European stocks notch 5-week highs on hopes central banks will pivot

Shell, however, rose 2.1%, after the energy major posted a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end and extended its share repurchasing programme.

