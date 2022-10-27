AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
ANL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
AVN 75.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.91%)
EPCL 53.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.66%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
GGGL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GTECH 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.71%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.09%)
MLCF 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
OGDC 71.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
PRL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.9%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.83%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
TPL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.91%)
TREET 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
TRG 109.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.63%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.2%)
WAVES 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.11%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,146 Increased By 28 (0.18%)
KSE100 41,516 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,228 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee seen sharply higher on bets may Fed dial back rate-hike pace

Reuters Published 27 Oct, 2022 10:09am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open higher against the dollar on Thursday, after the US currency plunged on speculation that the Federal Reserve may slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The rupee was seen around 82.10-82.20 per dollar in initial trades, compared to its close on Tuesday of 82.7250.

Markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday.

The dollar index was at about 109.75, hovering near its lowest level in over a month.

The dollar gauge was at near 112 at the time when rupee over-the-counter (OTC) markets shut on Tuesday.

The “big correction on the dollar” will help rupee “have a really good start today”, a dealer at a Mumbai-based bank said.

“You would expect 82 to be a big support (for USD/INR pair) and there will be decent dollar buying interest there.”

The dollar’s decline has been fuelled by wagers that the weakening US economy may prompt the Fed to reassess the size of its rate hikes from next month.

The view that the Fed could begin to pivot in December was reinforced by weak US housing data this week, which showed that home prices and sales declined, adding to the case that the Fed’s attempts to slow down the world’s top economy was working.

Indian rupee may fall at open after offshore yuan hits record low

Treasury yields declined with the 10-year yield now at 4.02%, about 30 basis points off its recent highs.

Odds of a 75 basis point Fed rate hike in December have dropped to near 1-in-3 from about 75% a week back.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) policy decision also boosted expectations of a less hawkish Fed.

The BoC announced a smaller-than-expected 50-basis point rate hike on Wednesday and said future increases would be influenced by its assessment of how tighter policy was working to slow demand and ease inflation.

Bank of Canada dollar index Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee seen sharply higher on bets may Fed dial back rate-hike pace

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

PM’s visit set to spur CPEC momentum

SBP urged to allow Rousch Power to import equipment

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

Fauji Cement begins 3rd line of cement manufacturing

Financial closure of 3 power projects: Govt seeks Sinosure’s support

Oil prices drop on fears China demand may slow

Fifteen dead in attack on Shia shrine in Iran

Release of $1.5bn by ADB confirmed

Evaluation of warehouses’ adequacy: SECP directs CMCs to biennially review SOPs

Read more stories