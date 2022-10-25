AGL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.36%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.74%)
EPCL 54.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FFL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
GGGL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
GTECH 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.74%)
OGDC 74.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.43%)
PAEL 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.79%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
TRG 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-3.03%)
UNITY 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
WAVES 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,253 Increased By 14.9 (0.35%)
BR30 15,990 Increased By 95.8 (0.6%)
KSE100 42,448 Increased By 101.1 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,638 Increased By 35.9 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may fall at open after offshore yuan hits record low

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2022 11:30am
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open slightly lower versus the dollar on Tuesday after the offshore Chinese yuan tumbled to a lifetime low.

The rupee is tipped to open at around 82.74-82.76 per US dollar, compared with 82.6750 on Friday. Indian financial markets were off on Monday.

The offshore yuan dropped to a record low of 7.3650 to the dollar on Tuesday after the People’s Bank of China’s daily fix prompted speculation that the central bank may allow a market determined exchange rate.

The PBOC set the mid-point at 7.1668 compared to a Reuters estimate of 7.1348.

The yuan was already under pressure as investors dumped Chinese assets after President Xi Jinping’s new leadership team raised fears growth will be sacrificed for ideology-driven policies.

Chinese and Hong Kong equities extended Monday’s fall. On Monday, the Hong Kong’s main index plunged more than 6%.

Meanwhile, the dollar index dipped in Asia trading, adding to is recent losses on bets that the US Federal Reserve will deliver a small rate hike in December.

Fed officials are entertaining a 50-basis points rate hike in December, and they would want to prepare investors for such a decision in the weeks after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in November, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday.

Indian rupee posts sixth weekly decline

The odds of a 50-bps rate hike in Dec is now at about 55%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. If it were not for yuan, the rupee would have had “had a decent opening” considering the “slightly less” hawkish Fed outlook, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

He pointed out that the 1-month non-deliverable forward had dropped to about 82.75 on Friday after the WSJ report.

Another fall in India’s foreign exchange “is probably another problem” for the rupee, the trader said. The country’s forex reserve dropped $4.5 billion to $528.4 billion in the week through Oct 14.

US dollar Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee may fall at open after offshore yuan hits record low

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Countercyclical support facility loans: Project risks identified by ADB

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

World is in its ‘first truly global energy crisis’: IEA’s Birol

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Read more stories