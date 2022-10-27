KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 26, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
322,309,817 195,034,334 8,610,112,505 4,908,486,272
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,201,171,437 (2,091,504,084) 109,667,353
Local Individuals 11,113,277,788 (11,592,428,723) -479,150,934
Local Corporates 5,753,289,629 (5,383,806,047) 369,483,581
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
