HANOI: Vietnam’s rice exports in the first ten months of this year are forecast to rise 17.2% from a year earlier to 6.07 million tonnes, the government said on Wednesday.

Rice export revenue in the January-October period is seen rising 7.4% to $2.94 billion, the government said in a statement, adding that exports in October were seen at 700,000 tonnes.