AGL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.32%)
ANL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.62%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-3.47%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 53.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.11%)
FCCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.3%)
FFL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.79%)
FLYNG 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.55%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.65%)
GGL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.31%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.41%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-5.08%)
MLCF 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.33%)
OGDC 71.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-2.19%)
PAEL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.3%)
PIBTL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.35%)
PRL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.76%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
TELE 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.58%)
TPL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.88%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.78%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.06%)
WAVES 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.37%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.5 (-1.84%)
BR30 15,165 Decreased By -511.3 (-3.26%)
KSE100 41,544 Decreased By -646.1 (-1.53%)
KSE30 15,284 Decreased By -252.8 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-1/4 to $6.91-3/4 range

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 12:45pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may rise into a range of $6.90-1/4 to $6.91-3/4 per bushel, as it has broken a resistance at $6.86-1/4.

The break confirmed a continuation of the bounce from $6.74.

Driven by a wave c, the bounce may extend to $6.91-3/4. A retracement analysis on the fall from $7.06-1/2 reveals a similar target of $6.90-1/4.

Corn has also broken a falling trendline and completed a pullback.

It is unlikely to pull back towards the trendline again.

A fall below $6.83-1/2, however, could suggest the completion of the bounce.

A target zone of $6.78-1/2 to $6.81-1/2 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, corn is about to climb above a neutral range of $6.77-1/2 to $6.88 and rise towards $7.05.

It will be difficult to categorize the following rise, which could be a part of the correction from the Oct. 10 high of $7.06-1/2 or a continuation of the uptrend from $5.61-3/4.

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.76-1/4

The trend was labelled as a wave (B), which was thought to have peaked at $7.06-1/2.

Such a bearish wave count will remain valid until corn breaks above $7.05.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-1/4 to $6.91-3/4 range

Intra-day update: rupee registers fall against US dollar

KSE-100 plunges nearly 600 points as political noise dents sentiments

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

China fiscal deficit balloons to nearly $1 trillion as economy cools

28 dead in Bangladesh cyclone, millions without power

India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps on another fine

Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million

Ireland stun England for famous win at T20 World Cup

Chinese nationals working on CPEC, non-CPEC projects: Security imperative draws renewed govt attention

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Read more stories