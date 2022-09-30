AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Sep 30, 2022
CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.76-1/4

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 12:32pm
SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $6.76-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of $6.81-1/4 to $6.86-1/4 range.

The current bounce may consist of three small waves. The wave c is expected to travel to $6.81-1/4.

The bounce is considered as a consolidation around a rising trendline. Given that the uptrend from $5.61-3/4 has reversed, the consolidation could be short-lived, to be followed by a continuation of the downtrend.

A break below $6.66-3/4 may open the way towards $6.52-1/2 to $6.59-3/4 range. On the daily chart, corn failed twice to break a pivotal resistance at $6.88.

The failure indicates an extension of the downtrend from $7.66-1/4.

The stabilization around a support of $6.64 looks temporary as the low volatility over the past three days shows a cautious market sentiment, which will not suffice for a strong rise.

