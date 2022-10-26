Russia’s Ukraine invasion latest news: Kherson battle lines drawn

A senior Ukrainian official predicted “the heaviest of battles” to come for the partially Russian occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow’s military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces.

Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes ‘dirty bomb’ claim to UN Security Council

Conflict

Diplomacy

*Kyiv says it fears Moscow’s dirty bomb allegation is a pretext for a “false-flag” operation.

Pope Francis on Tuesday led leaders of world religions in a peace appeal to politicians to avert the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine.

Russia has notified the United States about planned annual exercises of its nuclear forces, which Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of “reckless” Russian nuclear rhetoric.

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on the importance of supporting Ukraine. Sunak also spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and the pair saw the need to continue to pressure the Moscow regime.

A group of liberal US Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war after blowback from within their own party.