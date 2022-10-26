AGL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
Russia’s Ukraine invasion latest news: Kherson battle lines drawn

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 12:18pm
A senior Ukrainian official predicted “the heaviest of battles” to come for the partially Russian occupied strategic southern province of Kherson and said Moscow’s military is digging in to face advancing Ukrainian forces.

Russia-Ukraine war latest news: Moscow takes ‘dirty bomb’ claim to UN Security Council

Conflict

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated a pledge to retake the city of Kherson, the loss of which would be a big setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who wants to speed up decision-making in the military campaign in Ukraine.

Diplomacy

  • Russia took its accusation that Ukraine was preparing to use a dirty bomb - an explosive device laced with radioactive material - to the United Nations Security Council, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body.

*Kyiv says it fears Moscow’s dirty bomb allegation is a pretext for a “false-flag” operation.

  • Pope Francis on Tuesday led leaders of world religions in a peace appeal to politicians to avert the threat of nuclear war over Ukraine.

  • Russia has notified the United States about planned annual exercises of its nuclear forces, which Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of “reckless” Russian nuclear rhetoric.

  • New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on the importance of supporting Ukraine. Sunak also spoke with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and the pair saw the need to continue to pressure the Moscow regime.

  • A group of liberal US Democrats withdrew a letter to the White House urging a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war after blowback from within their own party.

  • A Russian court dismissed US WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against a nine-year sentence for possessing and smuggling vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Economy

  • The European Commission urged European Union countries and companies to donate more money and equipment to support the energy sector in Ukraine, over a third of which has been destroyed by Russian missile and drone strikes.

  • Ukraine’s external financing needs will be around $3 billion a month through 2023 in a best case scenario, but could rise as high as $5 billion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

  • The White House has welcomed moves by Saudi Arabia to help Ukraine in its war with Russia as President Biden ponders how tough to be against the Saudis for joining an oil output cut.

