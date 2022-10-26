Khuhro elected as Senate body chairman unanimously

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected Senator of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Sindh Nisar Ahmad Khuhro was unanimously elected on Tuesday as chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan proposed the name of the elected senator and Senator Gurdeep Singh seconded it.

Khuhro was elected unanimously and unopposed as chairman of inter-provincial coordination committee. After his election, he said that it is an important committee and pertains to issues concerning all the provinces of the country.

He thanked the members of the committee and anticipated their full support and cooperation in smooth running of the affairs of the panel.

The meeting was attended by Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Senator Gurdeep Singh and other officials of Senate Secretariat.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022