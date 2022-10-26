Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 42,190.03
High: 42,523.35
Low: 42,156.98
Net Change: 157.20
Volume (000): 72,238
Value (000): 4,797,553
Makt Cap (000) 1,607,583,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
Day Close: 9,287.35
NET CH (-) 92.37
BR CEMENT
Day Close: 4,583.11
NET CH (-) 59.58
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
Day Close: 8,202.59
NET CH (-) 14.50
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
Day Close: 6,815.70
NET CH (+) 53.45
BR OIL AND GAS
Day Close: 3,774.87
NET CH (+) 11.27
BR TECH & COMM
Day Close: 4,280.02
NET CH (-) 150.51
As on: 25-October-2022
