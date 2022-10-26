AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday
Recorder Report Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 42,190.03
High:                      42,523.35
Low:                       42,156.98
Net Change:                   157.20
Volume (000):                 72,238
Value (000):               4,797,553
Makt Cap (000)         1,607,583,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,287.35
NET CH                     (-) 92.37
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,583.11
NET CH                     (-) 59.58
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,202.59
NET CH                     (-) 14.50
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,815.70
NET CH                     (+) 53.45
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,774.87
NET CH                     (+) 11.27
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,280.02
NET CH                    (-) 150.51
------------------------------------
As on:               25-October-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSX BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices khistocks

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Saudi blasts release of oil reserves ‘to manipulate markets’

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Plane carrying Arshad’s body lands at Islamabad airport

Read more stories