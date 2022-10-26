KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,190.03 High: 42,523.35 Low: 42,156.98 Net Change: 157.20 Volume (000): 72,238 Value (000): 4,797,553 Makt Cap (000) 1,607,583,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,287.35 NET CH (-) 92.37 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,583.11 NET CH (-) 59.58 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,202.59 NET CH (-) 14.50 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,815.70 NET CH (+) 53.45 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,774.87 NET CH (+) 11.27 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,280.02 NET CH (-) 150.51 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-October-2022 ====================================

