NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid about 2% to a fresh seven-month low on Monday on record output and forecasts for mild weather to remain through at least early November.

In a move that could help cut US consumer heating costs this winter, gas futures have dropped about 60% over the past nine weeks as that record output, mild weather and low liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports have left more gas in the United States for utilities to inject into storage.