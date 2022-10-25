AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI calls for judicial inquiry into killing of journalist

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2022 06:37am
Follow us

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has demanded a judicial inquiry into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif.

“The incident is shocking and brutal. The nation has every right to know the reality,” he said in a statement issued on Monday, adding the government should form judicial commission to probe into the tragedy.

Expressing condolences with the family, he and other leaders of the JI including Deputy Chief Liaqat Baloch, Secretary General Ameerul Azim and Secretary Information Qaisar Sharif prayed for the deceased journalist. The JI leadership expressed solidarity with the journalist community, showing commitment to their cause for freedom of speech and independent media.

JI Chief said no nation or country could achieve progress without establishing rule of law and justice. The powerful, he said, always escaped accountability and held least accountable before the law. But, the neck of the poor caught even committing minor mistake.

Holding responsible the present and past governments to the problems of the country, he appealed to the nation to take a stand for their rights and support the JI to transform Pakistan into welfare Islamic state. The people, he said, felt unprotected and helpless because of the government policies. The PDM and the PTI, he said, failed to resolve the problems and stood exposed before the masses. The ill-conceived policies of the governments destroyed the economy, gifting the masses with inflation and educated youth with joblessness. Millions of children were out of schools due to poverty, he said, adding the health facilities for the common Pakistani were almost vanished. Feudal lords, waderas and corrupt imperialists, he said, looted the country’s resources and kept the masses deprived. Bad-governance and corruption were the root causes of the problems, he said.

The issues will resolve when the common people elected the leadership among themselves, he said, asking them to join the JI for the cause. He said the country needed capable and honest leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

JI Sirajul Haq JI chief judicial inquiry killing of Arshad Sharif journalist Arshad Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

JI calls for judicial inquiry into killing of journalist

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories